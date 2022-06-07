Matt Healy has split from FKA Twigs after over two years of dating.

The 33-year-old singer - who is the son of 'Loose Women' star Denise Welch and 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' actor Tim Healy - is thought to have got together with fellow star FKA Twigs towards the end of 2019 but the pair have reportedly called things off due to "work commitments” after lockdown.

A source said: "Sadly things haven’t worked out. Those around them thought this was going to be it but it hasn’t been the case. There was no massive row or fallout. When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments."

The insider went on to explain that FKA Twigs - whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett - is feeling "naturally upset" since splitting with The 1975 frontman but is being "supported" by close friends.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The whole thing is still very raw and naturally she is upset but she’s got her friends around her who are supporting her."

News of the alleged breakup comes just days after 'Cellophane' hitmaker FKA - who has previously dated stars such as Rob Pattinson and Shia LaBeouf - was seen partying with Madonna after attending a fashion show in London.

What's more, FKA also took to TikTok to share a video of herself kissing 'Elite' star Aron Piper on Saturday (04.05.22), around the same time he was reportedly spotted being intimate with 'Levitating' hitmaker Dua Lipa in a nightclub, six months after she split from model Anwar Hadid after two years of dating.