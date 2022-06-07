Cheryl Burke "hasn't had sex" since splitting from Matthew Lawrence.

The 38-year-old dancer was married to former 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew, 42, between 2019 and 2022 but revealed as she was about to interview a sex therapist for her podcast that she hasn't been intimate with anyone since the pair called the whole thing off.

Alongside an Instagram post, she wrote: "When you are about to interview a sex therapist today on the ‘Burke in the Game’ podcast and realize you haven’t had sex since 2021."

During the episode, the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional opened up about her issues with intimacy and noted that she always had a feeling of "shame" surrounding her sex life.

Speaking on 'Burke in the Game', she said: "I always had a shame [around sex]. I understand what you are saying when there’s a lot of shame [behind those conversations]. There’s a lot of guilt, like, ‘Why do I think like this? Why am I turned on by watching other people."

Cheryl went on to explain to sexologist Jaiya that she found it "difficult" to have those sorts of conversations and that she had never really discussed anything of that nature with Matthew while they were still together.

She added: "It is difficult conversations to have especially now. I never really had a lot of conversations about that with my ex-husband. I never really thought of having a conversation."

Divorce papers signed by Cheryl back in February cited "irreconcilable differences" as the official reason for divorce and listed their date of separation as 07.01.2022, according to documents obtained by ET Online.

At the time, an insider later claimed that the divorce had been on the cards for a "couple of months" despite hopes that they could reunite once again.

The insider said: "They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise. They have been living separate lives for a couple of months now."