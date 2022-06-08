Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in a new biopic.

The life story of the Queen of Pop is set to be turned into a movie by Universal Pictures and 28-year-old actress Julia - who is known for playing scheming heiress Anna Delvey in Netflix hit 'Inventing Anna' - has reportedly been tapped to play the leading role, although the offer is yet to be formally accepted.

A source told Variety: "Julia's team is still considering and expected to accept the offer."

If she accepts the role of the 'Material Girl' hitmaker, former 'Ozark' actress Julia will have sought off competition from the likes of Florence Pugh, Bebe Rexha, Sky Ferreira, Emma Laird, as well as 'Euphoria' stars Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira - all of whom were rumoured to have been in the running for the mammoth role.

The movie has been in the works since 2020 and upon the initial announcement, Madonna - who is the best-selling female artist in history with sales of more than 300 million - claimed that it was "essential" that she shre the "roller coaster ride" of her life on screen.

She said: "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.!