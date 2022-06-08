Jack Wagner's son Harrison has been found dead at the age of 27.

The 62-year-old actor is also father to Peter, 31 with ex-wife Kristina as well as Kerry, 23, from a brief affair but his middle child is said to have been found dead in a car park on Tuesday (08.06.22), although no further details have been given.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement: "Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood at 5:14 a.m. local time and his cause of his death is currently under investigation."

The 'Melrose Place' star has so far declined to comment on the tragedy and Harrison's death comes just weeks after he made his final Instagram post on May 22.

Alongside an image of himself sitting alone, he wrote: "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts."

Just two days prior to that post, his mother Kristina had shared an image of herself and her children on the front steps of a house as they appeared to be leaving home.

She wrote: "A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead."

Back in 2016, Harrison - who had struggled with addiction - had gone missing after reportedly suffering a relapse, although it remains unclear if this related to his death.

At the time, Jack tweeted: "I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions and struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start. I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs and alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed and is MIA 5days."