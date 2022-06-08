Brian Austin Green thinks Sharna Burgess is going to be an "amazing mother."

The 48-year-old actor - who is already father to Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with Megan Fox - announced back in February that he is expecting a baby boy with current partner Sharna Burgess and has now admitted that he "can't wait" to meet the newborn after watching her bond with his own children.

He said: "Just watching Sharna with the kids now and knowing her the way that I do, she is going to be an amazing mother. She's unbelievable with my kids now. So I can't wait for that experience."

The former '90210' star has been dating Sharna since October 2020 and the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional explained that she "cannot wait" to welcome the baby as she gushed that being in a relationship with Brian and playing stepmother to his children has been the "easiest thing" she has ever done.

In a joint interview, Sharna told PEOPLE: "It's a dream. I can't wait to smell [the baby] and feel his skin for the first time and see Bri hold him the first time. All of these firsts that I've never experienced. My heart genuinely can't wait to meet him. This is the easiest thing I've ever done is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids. We may have only had a few years together but it feels like so much more than that. It's been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us."