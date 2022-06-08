Emma Heming Willis is trying to prioritise her own needs after husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with a brain condition.

The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative condition affecting the ability to communicate - back in March and now his wife Emma, 43, has admitted that she is also trying to take care of herself, although she is "not perfect" at it.

Back in May, she said: "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring" and took to social media on Monday (07.06.22) to explain that she is "trying" her best.

Sharing an image of the initial quote, she wrote alongside it on Instagram: "When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins. I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore."

The 'Expendables' star has been married to model Emma, since 2009 and has daughters Evelyn, seven and Mabel, nine, with her and is also father to Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore - and Emma's comments come just weeks after she admitted that she "struggles" with self-care following her husband's diagnosis.

She said: "I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero. That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."