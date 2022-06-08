Apple is swapping out passwords with its new Passkeys feature.

The tech giant believes its security key is the “new way to make the web a safer place” and is a permanent replacement for passwords.

Apple’s VP for internet technologies, Darin Adler, said at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday (06.06.22) that Passkeys are a “next-gen credential that’s more secure, easier to use, and aims to replace passwords for good."

He went on to explain that they use “powerful cryptographic techniques and the biometrics built into the device” to provide bulletproof safety.

Instead of using passwords, users simply log in with their TouchID, or FaceID, and they can be used to authorise use of the passkey, which then authenticates the user to the app or website.