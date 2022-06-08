Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's kids will all have a "little role" in their wedding ceremony - or else they'll "get the hump".

The former 'EastEnders' star is finally set to tie the knot with the 'Loose Women' panellist at their Essex mansion - dubbed Pickle Cottage - on July 25, after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Joe has revealed their three-year-old son Rex and eight-month-old daughter Rose, and Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, will all be involved in the family-focused ceremony.

He told Closer UK magazine : "There's going to be a little role for all the kids within the ceremony, otherwise they'll get the hump!"

The 40-year-old TV star opened up about life at home at Pickle Cottage and said life is a dream because he and his soon-to-be wife share all the responsibilities equally from cooking and cleaning to look after their little pickles.

He said: "Me and Stacey are brilliaint. Everything is split down the middle. We cook 50-50, so no-one is hard done by.

"At the end of the day, they're our children, we've both got exactly the same amount of love and passion for them.

"If anything, we argue about who's holding the baby! We're a good team, we work as a family."

Joe admits it's not always been easy but he's never done anything more "fulfilling" than being a dad.

He said: "Before I had my kids, there was no real purpose in my life. Parenthood is so difficult and it's not an easy road, but it's the most fulfilling thing I've ever done in my life.

"I love it. I want to try and be as hands-on as possible. They're only small for a while before they grow into little adults, so I'm just making the most of it."