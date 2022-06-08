Instagram has given users the chance to pin three posts or Reels to the top of their profile - like TikTok.

The Meta-owned social media app is following in the rival app's footsteps once again by making it possible to have three pictures or video clips featured on the first row of a user's grid.

A post on the official Twitter account for Instagram announced: "You like it? You pin it.

"You can now choose up to three posts or Reels to pin to the top of your profile."

Simply click on the three dots on the right above the post and 'Pin to Your Profile'.

The same feature already exists for TikTok profiles.