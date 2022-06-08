TikTok has added TikTok Avatars for people to further "showcase their individuality" on the app.

Similar to Apple's Memoji, TikTok Avatars offers the user the chance to personalise their Avatar by choosing different hairstyles, accessories, piercings and makeup.

To get started, open the effects section in the TikTok app and search for the Avatar effect. From there, you'll be able to customise your Avatar to fit your preferences. After your Avatar is ready, you can start recording videos. As you gesture and move, your Avatar will mimic your motion.

TikTok said in a new blog post: "We're excited to launch the first version of TikTok Avatars globally and will continue to improve and innovate to make sure the experience is truly representative of all who are on TikTok. From outfits to skin tones and hair color down to texture, building inclusive features and experiences remains our priority, and we'll continue to listen to our community and look to creators for feedback at every step of its development. Alongside user feedback, we're working with our Creator Diversity Collective to make this the most inclusive and representative experience for our community.

"We're excited to see how people use Avatars to express their creativity and continue exploring ways to bring Avatars into more TikTok experiences, building spaces across TikTok for self-expression and expanding on the ways people connect and create across our global community. (sic)"

TikTok is available to download for free via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon.