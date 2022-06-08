Elsa Pataky "can't live without" mascara.

The 'Interceptor' actress feels "sleepy" if she doesn't put make-up on her eyelashes every day and her other beauty essential is a blush which she can double up as a lip gloss.

She said: "I can't live without mascara. I just feel sleepy when I don't have it on. And I have a cream cheek colour that I just use it for my cheeks and for my lips. Those are the essentials I want to always have in the morning and in my purse."

The 45-year-old beauty - who has daughter India, 10, and twins Tristan and Sasha, eight, with husband Chris Hemsworth - believes the key to her good skin is a "simple" routine, though now her children are getting older, she's got more time to be able to try various treatments and rituals.

She told Australia's Marie Claire magazine: I have always kept my skincare routine very simple. I haven't done much to my skin. It's true that when you're young, you try all kind of things. You put all kind of masks [and other products on] but with time you know what it works for you. You start knowing your skin and what is good for it. My basics are just always cleanse my skin every night, even if I get home late.

" Then moisturise always, always before I go to bed, and every morning. That's been my basics my whole life. I would never go out without my moisturizer and my sunscreen now here.

"When you're a mum with babies, you just don't have time anymore, so it's really hard. Now, I think with the kids getting a little bit older, I feel like I have more time for myself to do [things like skincare] rituals. You have to think "Oh, this is my time. I'm just going to use this. I'm going to enjoy this moment." I think all mums deserve a bit of time to themselves."

But Elsa has "no time" for her hair and with the climate of Australia, insisted there's no point trying to style it every day anyway.

She said: "I have no time for my hair. My hair is pretty straight, so I don't have to do anything, and there is nothing you can do [anyway] with the humidity so it's preferable to just leave it natural."