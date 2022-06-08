Cher has teamed up with Versace for a Pride Month collection.

The 'Believe' hitmaker is delighted to have worked with her "dear friend" Donatella Versace on 'Chersace', with all proceeds from the limited-edition capsule collection being donated to Gender Spectrum, a charity which works with LGBTQ children and young people.

She said:

“Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime. It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us. We wanted to make a fun collection supporting a good case, and we hope you like it.”

Donatella added in a statement: “It has always been a dream to collaborate with Cher, and it’s finally come true. I’m delighted that we can support such a brilliant charity that has such a positive impact, particularly on young people.”

The 'Chersace' collection includes a baseball cap, socks, and T-shirts bearing the fashion house's iconic Medusa motif and the Versace logo redesigned to read 'Chersace'.

In addition, the baseball cap - which retails at $395 - and T-shirts also include Cher and Donatella's signatures, with the tops having the words 'Celebrating Love and Unity' on the back.

Prices for the collection stars at $125 for a pair of socks and rises to $3,350 for a diamante shirt.

The Versace website includes a short video on the collection.

It features a model saying: “Two icons, both alike in diva energy. In Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene. From long-held friendship to new love and unity. Where Cher and Versace make, Chersace.”

The fashion brand also shared details of the collection on their Instagram account, and explained to fans the work of Gender Spectrum.

They posted: "Gender Spectrum works to create gender sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens by providing online programs, resources and information that young people, parents and families can use to further their understanding of gender and learn the value of parental and adult support."