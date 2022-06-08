Scarlett Johansson will star in 'The Sea Change'.

The 37-year-old actress has signed up to star in the drama that will mark the feature directorial debut of the Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas.

The film is based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Elizabeth Jane Howard centres on the famous London playwright Emmanuel and his sickly wife Lillian – who has never truly buried the memory of the couple's late daughter Sarah.

The pair's rocky marriage then takes a surprise turn when they travel to a remote Greek island.

It is assumed that Scarlett will be playing Lillian but details for her role are yet to be confirmed.

Kristin first announced her intention to direct and star in 'The Sea Change' in 2017. Mark Strong and Anya Taylor-Joy were in talks to co-star but the project never materialised.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz wrote the script for the film and Thorston Schumacher is serving as the movie's producer.

Scarlett played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has suggested that she will now be producing movies for the studio.

The 'Jojo Rabbit' star said: "I have worked for 30 years, which is insane when I say it out loud, but I think I just understand the efficiency of how productions run and how you thin the fat on a production and make things well oiled.

"I've learned that the fish rots from the head, which is very very true I think in any creative space, but particularly a production that involves many hundreds of people and so yeah, just working with people that want to be there and all want to creatively contribute to the same kind of idea and building that kind of creative family I think is something I'm really excited about as I produce more and more things for other people."