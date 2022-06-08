Clara Amfo has been unveiled as a new ambassador for Pantene.

The 38-year-old presenter will join Katie Piper and Lucy Edwards in representing the haircare brand, and she'll be fronting their Gold Series collection - a range co-created by Black scientists to cater for the needs of Afro hair - as well as working with the firm on education initiatives to celebrate Afro hair via the Pantene Power of Hair Fund.

She said: "There is an infinite power in being able to see yourself reflected positively in the world that truly lasts a lifetime. I’m deeply honoured to work with Pantene Gold Series and the wider ambassador team to help empower people to love their Afro hair and drive awareness of its diversity and beauty.

"However much hair you have and however you chose to style it, the power of hair and a good hair day has an enormous impact on our identity, confidence, and self-esteem – regardless of age, race, class, sexuality or gender.”

In her new role, Clara will support the brand's 'Power of Hair' programme for schools, which has been developed in partnership with Ideas Foundation and involves workshops, teacher resources and lesson plans, which will be free for schools to download from the end of this month on the Pantene UK website.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ will raise awareness and education on afro hair discrimination on her social channels, as well as inspiring students involved in the workshops to feel confident in their own locks.

A Pantene spokesperson said: “Our partnership with Clara Amfo is an incredibly exciting next step – not just for Pantene. Clara’s vocal advocacy, amazing hair, and passion for what we stand for here at Pantene made this collaboration a no-brainer.

"Together, we aim to increase the positive representation of Afro hair, and celebrate the unique textures and beauty that they bring and empower hair confidence in the next generation via the launch of our Power of Hair schools programme.”