E3 is set to return in 2023.

The Entertainment Software Association has confirmed the annual gaming trade event will return both in-person and online next summer after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be online for the past two years.

ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis told The Washington Post: “We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event.

“As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great.”

E3 2023 takes place in Los Angeles, with official dates yet to be announced.