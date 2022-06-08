E3 will return as both in-person and online event in 2022

E3 is set to return in 2023.

The Entertainment Software Association has confirmed the annual gaming trade event will return both in-person and online next summer after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be online for the past two years.

ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis told The Washington Post: “We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event.

“As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great.”

E3 2023 takes place in Los Angeles, with official dates yet to be announced.

