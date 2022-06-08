Apple's iOS 16 software will provide support for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller.

Developer Riley Testut has demonstrated that both controllers work "perfectly" in a beta version of Apple's upcoming release of its iOS mobile operating system for the iPhone.

He tweeted: “Apple seriously killed it with this implementation, this is incredible."

And Apple's engineering manager Nat Brown has encouraged those using beta to "test away" and let him know if they encounter any issues.

Replying to another user who pointed out it was possible, he wrote: “Test away. Let me know if you hit any issues.

“With both [Joy-Cons] paired, hold the bottom face buttons (left “capture”, right “home”) for a few seconds to join the Joy-Cons into one controller and do it again to split them.”

The beta version of iOS 16 is not available to the public until next month and the final version won't arrive until later this year.