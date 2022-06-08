Johnny Depp fans treated him to a rousing rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ on the last night of his UK tour with Jeff Beck.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor turns 59 on Thursday (09.06.22) and concertgoers in York surprised him on Tuesday (07.06.22) after the show at the Barbican Theatre.

He then posed for selfies and signed autographs while receiving gifts from his followers who had waited hours to catch a glimpse of the ‘Ed Wood’ star outside The Barbican Theatre.

It's said Depp spoke with hundreds of the fans, signed autographs and accepted birthday cards before he was whisked away by security onto a tour bus.

The tribute comes in the wake of his $59 million lawsuit victory last week at Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, over ex-wife Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, this week Depp racked up over five million followers on TikTok after joining the social media platform, and he has thanked fans for their backing throughout his defamation trial against the ‘Aquaman’ actress.

He shared a video of himself arriving at Fairfax courthouse to crowds of adoring fans alongside clips of him playing guitar on stage with his 77-year-old friend Beck’s band after the trial.

Alongside the 30-second clip, he wrote: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together.

“We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you.

“My love respect, JD.”

Heard has fired back after the post and said in a statement: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward’, women’s rights are moving backward.

“The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out.”