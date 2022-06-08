'Bayonetta 3' is "100 times" more enjoyable for those who have played the two previous games, according to Hideki Kamiya.

The creator of the action-adventure franchise has said that in order to get the most out of the third instalment in the popular series, gamers should complete the 2009 original and its 2014 sequel.

Kamiya tweeted: “I wanted to say this again, but if you are thinking of playing Bayonetta 3, I definitely want you to play Bayonetta 1 and Bayonetta 2 by now… I think that person can enjoy the story 100 times more."

For the third game, Yusuke Miyata is the game's director while Kamiya is the executive director.

Kamiya explained last year: “With Bayonetta 3, I’m still overseeing the world and story, but in order to breathe some new life into the game I’ve chosen Yusuke Miyata, a longtime and trusted co-worker (although he can be a bit of a goofball), as the director.”

For the third game, protagonist Bayonetta has a new Demon Masquerade ability, which allows her to summon and directly control demons to fight alongside her, while she will also be able to battle her enemies with her signature Witch Time skills.

According to a recent earnings reports from Nintendo, it's still on track for a 2022 release.

It's been almost five years since the third game from PlatinumGames was first announced back in 2017.