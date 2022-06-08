Zendaya doesn't think she could cope with life as a pop star.

The 'Spider-Man' star insisted being in Hollywood still gives her "a level of anonymity" which she thinks would be gone if she decided to embrace music as a career.

Speaking to Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, she said: "I was talking to Sam [Levinson] about this earlier. I was like I don't know if I could ever be a pop star.

"It's because as an actor, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like.

"And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it."

She noted that when it comes to music, "it's all you all the time".

She added: "Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it's all you all the time.

"I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue [from Euphoria], gets to take on that stuff and I can [have] boundaries. Learning what's for me."

The 25-year-old actress has experience as a pop star, first working on covers including the likes of Katy Perry's 'Hot n Cold' as part of Kidz Bop in 2009, before making her TV debut as a teen in Disney Channel's 'Shake It Up' which saw her release tracks like 'Something to Dance For' and 'Fashion Is My Kryptonite'.

In 2013, she dropped hit single 'Replay' followed by her self-titled debut album later that year, while 2016 saw her release 'Something New' with Chris Brown.

While she has dropped songs as part of sountracks for the likes of 'The Greatest Showman', 'Euphoria' and 'Smallfoot', she seems happier focusing on acting.

She previously explained: "Acting allows for a character for people to fall in love with, but also for my own anonymity and a life of my own — which music doesn't really afford.

"So that's another thing that kind of scared me about music is not being able to have as much of a life."

She added: "I stepped away from music on purpose because of bad contracts, to be honest with you. The music industry is very different — it's very different from a movie and the theatrical world."