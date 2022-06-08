Caitlyn Jenner's mother has described 'The Kardashians' as "the most senseless thing" she's ever seen.

The 72-year-old reality star's mum Esther Jenner admitted her famous family are "her blood" but insisted she and Caitlyn - who doesn't feature on the new show, which launched on Hulu earlier this year - haven't talked about the series.

She told The US Sun: "I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched.

"But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it, and I love them dearly. They’re my blood. And my four step-grandchildren — Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Robert — feel like they’re mine, too.”

She also appeared to shrug off the idea her daughter is upset after being excluded from the show.

She said: "I don't know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It's something we haven't even discussed."

Instead, Esther thinks her daughter is more focused on her political ambitions after she recently ran in a special recall election to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Voicing her concerns, Esther said: " I think [she] would be putting [herself] in a dangerous position [if she runs for office again], so I’m not too sure.

"I lost one son [Burt in 1976] when he was 18. I don’t want to lose another [child]."

However, Caitlyn has responded to her mother's comments and insisted she has "no fear for her safety" and she was hurt by her Esther's comments about her family.

In a statement, a representative for Caitlyn told Page Six: "Caitlyn’s 96-year-old mother is senile. She lives alone in a home. Caitlyn has 24/7 armed security at all times and has no fear for her safety.

"All comments related to the Kardashian and Jenner children are that woman’s own opinion and were hurtful for Caitlyn to read about in the press.”