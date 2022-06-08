Penny Lancaster's dyslexia allows her to look at the "bigger picture", and she believes that is a "great skill set to have".

The 51-year-old model was diagnosed with the learning disorder - which mainly causes problems with reading, writing and spelling - when she was 46 years old, and while she may struggle with certain things, she believes it has made her better at other aspects of life.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', Penny - whose husband is singer Sir Rod Stewart - said: "During my school period, I was always labelled as, 'Penny gets easily distracted, she can't focus...'

"Now I've been diagnosed, I recognise that's why I'm great at doing this and that. Instead of relying on the written word, you might not be able to read that word very well, but you can read the room and you can read people.

"Instead of listening to the word, you're listening to how they say the word and what they mean by that word.

"It's looking outside of the box, the bigger picture and that's a great skill set to have."

Penny's fellow 'Loose Women' star, former Eternal singer Kelle Bryan, also revealed during the episode that she recently underwent a two-and-a-half hour dyslexia test and was diagnosed with the disorder.

She said: "It was Penny that inspired me [to get the test].

"I thought, 'I'm going to stop putting this off.' My son was diagnosed ... I felt like I was [dyslexic]. I got my diagnosis and I am dyslexic.

"It's frustrating that I had such a difficult time as a child. I was almost labelled ... by family members, 'Oh, she's the thick one'.

"By teachers, the term that was used was 'dunce' - 'She's stupid. She's thick, she's never going to make it in life.'

"If they'd known I was dyslexic, the support could have been put in place. It was so hard - one being the only black child, but being the only black child to not keep up. It's a difficult thing.

"As a child, it changes your whole academic life ... the whole experience would have been different [had I been diagnosed]."