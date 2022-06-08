Penn Badgley says filming for 'You' season four moved to London because it's "cheaper".

The 'Gossip Girl' actor plays killer Joe Goldberg in the hit Netflix thriller and while the season three finale suggested the action would be primarily set in Paris, most of the story will be set in London.

While revealing the team have shot the first four episodes for the next series, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "To be real, it's cheaper [to film in London]."

The new location was a boost for Penn, who brought his 38-year-old wife Domino Kirke - with whom he shares a 20-month-old son - and their family with him, which was a homecoming of sorts for his England-born partner, who also has 14-year-old son Cassius with her former partner Morgan O'Kane.

He said: "It's really nice for her to be back 'cause she left when she was 12 - that formative time in life.

"She moved to New York City so for her England is an incredibly sweet memory. When she went back it was very emotional for her, so it's been nice to have them in London.

"We walked on her childhood street that she hadn't been in ... like 25 years or something and got ice cream from a little truck."

Meanwhile, Penn noted that while the spirit of 'You' will remain the same, the upcoming run will shift to a "different format".

He teased: "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format.

"It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

The 35-year-old star also explained how the show had to go in its own direction rather than being a faithful representation of Caroline Kepnes' series of books.

He added: "Nothing was the same, and the writer of the book and the creators of the show, they've always known starting from the same place, from the same point - Joe of the books - if you recreated him faithfully, it would be tough to watch. It would be really tough to watch."