Harvey Weinstein is to be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old former Hollywood producer - who is currently serving a 23-year jail sentence following his February 2020 conviction for sexual assault and rape - following a review of evidence gathered by the police force.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: "Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan police in its investigation.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider."

The police said the alleged victim is a woman who is now in her 50s.

The alleged offence took place between July 31st and August 31st 1996, the force added.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Detectives have been authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Harvey Weinstein, aged 70, with two counts of indecent assault against one woman in August 1996.

"The CPS' charging decision follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

"The Met Police has updated all those whose allegations formed part of this investigation."

Police started investigating Weinstein in 2017 after several women in the UK and US accused him of harassment or assault, including Angelina Jolie, 47, Salma Hayek, 55, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49.

Weinstein is awaiting trial in Los Angeles on other alleged sex crimes from 2004 to 2013. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, and has denied any non-consensual sexual encounters.

He is not eligible for release from prison until November 9, 2039, at the earliest, when he will be 87 years old.

Weinstein was granted an honorary CBE in 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004, but he was stripped of the honour in September 2020 by Queen Elizabeth following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.