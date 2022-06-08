Robbie Williams says he has finished exposing his bum after appearing naked on the cover of his new album.

The ‘Angels’ singer’s latest instance of exhibitionism saw him posing in the nude on the sleeve of his ‘XXV’ record, which marks his 25-year solo career.

But he says he hates the way his backside and body looks as he ages.

He insisted to The Metro newspaper: “I’ve stopped getting my a** out. It looks like something David Bellamy (the botanist) would do a documentary on.”

Williams added about getting flabby arms as he ages and his fears at getting fat: “I’m a little bingo wing-y but I'm doing good. I can either look good in clothes, or eat. I’m making sure that I look at least near fighting weight for this promotion, but then I get to Christmas and I’m fat again!”

Williams has battled mental illness, obesity, alcoholism, and drug abuse throughout his life.

His wife Ayda Field, 43, said in 2016 he “never has pie” after he was branded fat aged 15 while in boyband Take That.

Williams was also hurt by ex-Oasis wildman Noel Gallagher, 55, who branded him “the fat dancer from Take That”.

He said the guitarist and his younger brother Liam’s abuse during their decades-long feud contributed to his decision to quit the UK for America.

The father-of-four, who recently moved back to London after years abroad, has also had a hair transplant and thinks he is now losing his battle with hair loss.

He last year said: “I’m losing my hair, I’m thinning and I thought instead of fighting against it I should just lean into it.

“The first step was doing a number one all over and to see how that looked. I thought that was OK.

“Then I thought while Ayda was out, I’d just shave a Mohican. This is what has happened.”

He tried hair thickening fibres in 2020, but said he was considering going under the knife again for a second transplant.

Williams had his first hair transplant in 2013, which he admits he didn’t really need.

He added: “I’ve lived in LA for a long time and they say, ‘If you sit in a barber’s shop long enough, you’ll get a hair cut’.

“Well, if you live in Los Angeles long enough, you’ll get some surgery.”