Sir Elton John has claimed that George Michael "changed" how music videos were done.

The Wham! star died on Christmas Day back in 2016 at the age of 53 as a result of heart disease and is being remembered as part of the new documentary 'George Michael: Freedom Uncut' - which will explore the history of his iconic video 'Freedom! '90' - and fellow music legend Elton John claimed that the video was a gamechanger in music history.

Speaking in a teaser clip for the documentary, he said: "It changed the whole face of how videos were done. The video said everything. It was genius and it was a revolutionary thing."

The global event will be released in cinemas later on in June 2022 and features appearances from a host of other famous faces, including the likes of Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Jean Paul Gaultier, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell.

Supermodel Naomi, 52, appeared in the music video alongside her fellow models and revealed that George begged her to do the video in order to ensure that the other stars would follow suit.

She said: "George pitched it to me in L.A. and his exact words were ‘You’re the leader of the gang and unless you say yes, the rest of the girls won’t.’”

The 'Freedom! '90' music video - which was directed by David Fincher and has been remastered in 4K as part of the celebrations - will play out in its uncut form before the main feature in cinemas worldwide on June 22.

Following the event, George's third studio album 'Older' will be re-released on vinyl on July 8 as part of a box set that also includes an Upper vinyl, an essay recounting stories behind the album, and previously unseen photos..

Book tickets for 'George Michael: Freedom Uncut' at georgemichaelfreedomuncut.com.

Pre-order the reissue of 'Older' at https://georgemichael.lnk.to/Older.