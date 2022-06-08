Angelina Jolie has slammed Brad Pitt's claims that she sold her share of their winery to "harm him."

The 47-year-old actress owned the Château Miraval winery in the South of France with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, but sold her half amid their ongoing divorce battle back October 2021 and while he sued her with claims that it was an "unlawful" move designed to "inflict harm" on him, she has now claimed that the truth is yet to come out.

A representative for Angelina said: "Mr. Pitt's lawsuit against Ms. Jolie is an extension of a false narrative, and the truth of the situation has still not been made public. After the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce and her years devoted to caring for their children, Ms. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell her stake in the business. After making multiple offers to her ex-husband, and knowing the business will be inherited by their children, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry."

The representative went on to insist that Angelina - who was married to her fellow Hollywood star from 2014 until 2019 and has children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 as well and 13-year-old twins Knox Léon and Vivienne with him - exited the business in a "legal" fashion and it is "unfortunate" that she is now being faced with multiple lawsuits.

The rep told PEOPLE: "It's unfortunate that after she properly and legally exited the business, Mr. Pitt is entangling her in multiple lawsuits."

'Angelina's response comes just days after The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star alleged that she tried to "damage" him by selling her share to the firm that produces flagship Russian vodka Stoli.

Legal documents obtained by DailyMail.com and filed on June 3 cite

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and claim “the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability”.

Papers filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said: “The US Treasury

Department designated Shefler as an ‘oligarch in the Russian Federation’ in an unclassified report to Congress made pursuant to the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017.”