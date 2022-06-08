Robert DeNiro is a fan of Taylor Swift.

The 78-year-old actor is the co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, which will this year see pop star Taylor, 32, make a rare public appearance to discuss her short film 'All Too Well' and Robert admitted that he has all of her albums.

He said: " I have all of Taylor's albums. I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio."

However, the Academy Award-winning star - who has adoptive daughter Drena, 50, and son Raphael, 45, from his marriage to Diahnne Abbott as well as twin sons Julian and Aaron, 26, from a surrogate and Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 10, with current wife Grace Hightower - went on to explain that while he enjoys music on the radio, he is "driven crazy" by all the "chatter" that surrounds it.

He told Variety: "My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK. I don't like the banter… We have a deal that when the chatter goes on, we go to chill [music]. That’s the compromise. I go to spa [music] when I’m alone."

Meanwhile, Robert's Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal explained that when it comes to welcoming the 'Love Story' hitmaker to their prestigious event - which began back in 1995 - the pair are "always looking" for popular artists to showcase their work with them.

She said: "We’re always looking to show artists’ work to show what else they do — the interdisciplinary work. It’s always interesting to watch what artists do when they’re not doing what we think that they should continually do."

The Tribeca Film Festival kicked off in New York on Wednesday (08.06.22) and is set to run Sunday 19 June.