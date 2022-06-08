Chaney Jones has wished Kanye West a happy birthday despite their breakup.

The 24-year-old model - who is said to look like Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian - struck up a relationship with the rap star back in February and although the pair are said to have called things off, Chaney still took to social media to send her well wishes to Kanye upon his 45th birthday on Wednesday. (08.06.22).

Alongside a photo montage posted to her Stories, she wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday baby. I love youuuuu."(sic)

However, her birthday greeting comes just a day after it was alleged that Kanye - has children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with reality star Kim - had split from Chaney and their relationship had just "fizzled out" and that they were never "super serious" in the first place

A source told ETOnline: "They were never super serious to begin withThings between Kanye and Chaney fizzled out. He has been doing his own thing and has been dating around since his divorce with Kim. Kanye is trying to do his own thing and surround himself with people that make him happy and figure out what he wants in a partner before completely settling down."

While it is unclear who instigated the split, the two are said to have ended their brief relationship shortly after a long trip to Japan.

A source said: "They ended things shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan. It unclear who broke up with who."

News of the alleged split came just days after 'DONDA' rapper Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye back in 2021- took a trip to the cinema and sat with influencer Monica Corgan on Sunday (05.06.22),

Alongside an image of herself with Kanye, Monica wrote on Instagram: "Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest!"

Back in May, Chaney, got the name 'Ye' tattooed onto her left wrist in tribute to the ‘Jesus Walks' rapper, just weeks after 'The Kardashians' star Kim - who has been dating 'Saturday Night Live' alum Pete Davidson since October 2021 - revealed that her new man had also got a tattoo in her honour.

Following his high-profile divorce, Kanye dated 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox from January until February 2022 and was first spotted with Chaney at a party in Malibu later that month.