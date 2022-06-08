Scott Disick has split up with Rebecca Donaldson.

The 39-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - struck up a relationship with model, Rebecca, 27, back in April but the pair have now reportedly called it quits.

A source said: "Scott and Rebecca were never serious to begin with. They were only casually dating. But Scott definitely has a type and he is definitely on the prowl now that he and Rebecca are no more."

The insider went on to explain that the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star tries his luck with "a lot of girls" when he is in need of company and frequently sends "flirty" messages to women on Instagram.

The source told UsWeekly: "Scott hits up a lot of girls whenever he’s looking for company and has a lot of girls’ numbers.DMs girls on Instagram and leaves flirty comments. That is completely normal for him. He’s single so he’s not embarrassed for doing so. It gets their attention."

However, the insider went on to explain that despite the breakup, the socialite is unlikely to cut Rebecca out completely because he likes to remain on good terms with his ex-girlfriends.

The source added: "Scott won't cut Rebecca off completely. He likes to remain amicable with some of the girls he dates.

Their reported split comes shortly after the pair made their first red carpet appearance together at the world premiere of the new Hulu series 'The Kardashians' back in April.

The source said: "Him introducing her to the family and having her at 'The Kardashians' premiere meant a lot to him. One month later, the twosome jetted off to Miami in May but things have since cooled down."