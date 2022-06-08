Lauren Bushnell Lane has been diagnosed with marginal cord insertion amid her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old reality star - who is known for appearing on the 20th season of 'The Bachelorette' - is expecting her second child with husband Chris Lane but has been diagnosed with the condition that sees umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta versus the middle.

Lauren must be "monitored" more closely as a result of the diagnosis but insisted that the baby is "healthy" and that the whole pregnancy came as a "surprise."

She said: "I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I'm trying to stay optimistic. I have to be monitored more often. But the baby is very healthy, measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything. It was very much an unexpected surprise."

Lauren - who is already mother to son Dutton, twelve months, with Chris - went on to explain that she and her husband had always planned to have two children and that the pregnancy has brought the pair "even closer" together.

She told PEOPLE: "The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way worse this time around. I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit. Thankfully now I am feeling so much better.

"We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited. It has brought us even closer when I didn't think that was possible. We make a great team."