Shakira's father is home from the hospital.

The 45-year-old pop star's father William Chadid had suffered an accident towards the end of May but the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday (08.06.22) to assure fans that he is on the mend.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with your immense love."

The good news comes just days after the 'Whenever, Whenever' songstress had caused concern amongst her fans after she was spotted getting into an ambulance and took to Instagram at the time to explain.

She said: "Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."

News of her father's recovery and discharge from the hospital comes just days after it was announced that Shakira had split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué - with whom she has sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, - after over a decade together.

The pair said in a joint statement: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."