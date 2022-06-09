Julie Andrews thinks it is "too late" to make another 'Princess Diaries' movie.

The 86-year-old star played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the first two movies of the 2000s Disney franchise based on the book series by Meg Cabot about a teenager - played by Anne Hathaway - who discovers she is actually about to inherit the Genovian throne but admitted that the possibility of a third film is unlikely.

She said: "I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And [director] Garry Marshall then did leave us. Especially [for] me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible."

The performing legend - who cemented her place in Hollywood history with leading roles in 'Mary Poppins' and 'The Sound of Music back in the 1960s following her star turn in 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway - went on to reveal her memories of working with the late director Garry, who died from pneumonia back in 2061 at the age of 81.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, 'Where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would’ve made lace and exported it, and maybe they’re famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."