Kelly Brook is set to marry her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi next month.

The 42-year-old model is said to have secretly got engaged to the 37-year-old fellow model - who she has been dating for seven years - and the happy couple are thought to have been looking at potential wedding venues in his native Italy.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Kelly and Jeremy are getting married this summer in Italy. They kept it quiet for as long as they could but they’re happy and can’t wait to make it official."

The pair are expected to have a "low-key wedding" with their close family and friends.

The source added: "They flew out to Italy this week to try and settle on the perfect location, but it’s going to be a low-key wedding - very romantic and just with closest family and friends.

"They have been looking at venues in Rome, Lake Como and Tuscany and will make their final choice over the next few days.

"But whichever they choose, Kelly is the happiest she has ever been. Meeting Jeremy and now planning their wedding together has been like a dream come true for her."

But in June last year, Kelly admitted getting married was not part of her plans.

She said: "I’ve got a bucket list and I have to say a wedding is not on it. I feel like marriage and children are not things I’ve wanted. I like travelling and being with my partner, I like animals, working and being independent, and I like my freedom. I like being spontaneous!

"There are so many things I love, I think marriage and children would stop me doing them. I try to imagine how it would be, and when you have children it’s a huge commitment. It’s very hard to change your ways when you get to your forties and I don’t think it’s for everyone. I’m not saying never, it’s just not on my radar. I think about it every now and again, then I quickly forget about it."

It comes after the Heart radio DJ asked Jeremy to marry her when they were on holiday in 2020, but he rejected her proposal.

She previously said: "When we were in Antigua and the sun was setting and we were up at Shirley Heights I said to Jeremy, ‘Will you marry me?’ He said, ‘Be quiet, there are people around’.

"So I tried to propose but he said it was too busy and told me to be quiet! I’ve asked him, but it wasn’t private enough."

Kelly - who has dated rugby players Danny Cipriani, 34, and Thom Evans, 37 - has previously been engaged to actors Jason Statham, 54, and Billy Zane, 56, and she was due to marry 'Gladiators' star David McIntosh, 36.