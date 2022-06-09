Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson taking her for an ice cream date makes her "horny".

On the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', the 41-year-old reality star revealed the one thing her 28-year-old beau does that turns her on is taking her to her favourite ice cream parlour.

She said in a confessional: "Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.

"One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.' And I was like, 'Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.' Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life."

The pair have been spotted out enjoying ice cream at Rite Aid and other diners since they started dating in October last year.

Kim had also revealed that the stand-up surprises her with her "favourite", Dibs ice cream, and once got her some before a photo shoot.

She said: "These are my favourite. We went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs. I’m obsessed with Dibs. You can only get them in, like, gas stations these days."

One of her friends said that was "sweet" of him, but Kim quipped: "Is it sweet or is it, like, being a d*** because I have a swimsuit shoot? I shouldn’t have eaten that. Thanks, a**hole."

In another confessional, she gushed about their relationship: "Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We’re doing really, really good.

"Pete said, 'I’m gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He’s like, 'I give it four months in and you’re gonna be obsessed.' And I was like, 'OK. We’ll see.'"

However, when asked by a producer if she's "in love" with Pete, she replied: "Um, I don’t know if that’s any of your business."