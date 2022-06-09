Hilary Swank rescued a dog while filming in New York this week.

The 47-year-old actress saved the day when Chelsea Blackwell lost her dachshund named Blue in Albany on Monday (06.06.22).

After driving around for an hour, the pet owner spotted a load of cameras and a number of police cars and decided to find out what all the fuss was about.

She was then told that someone famous had found a "little brown dog" of Blue's description.

Chelsea told the Times Union: “I noticed there were like eight police cars and people with cameras — I thought maybe somebody got shot.

“I asked them if anyone saw a little brown dog, and they said, ‘Yes, well call her.’"

She then saw Blue sitting on the 'Logan Lucky' star's lap.

Chelsea said: “I was like, ‘No way.'

“As soon as she got out of the car, I kissed Blue and said, ‘Thank you so much.'”

The pair then posed for a photograph together, which Chelsea shared to Facebook to hail Hilary a hero.

She wrote: “I'd stopped and asked if someone seen a little brown dog? A man walked over to my car and said, ‘Yes, this woman picked him up.'

"I said who? He replied, a celebrity.

“He called the person who had him. And they said she’s on her way back. You’ll never guess who had him?”

Chelsea said: “She’s not the type of person who’s going to blow the horn telling people what she did."

It's not the first time animal advocate Hilary has saved a dog.

The 'Million Dollar Baby' star was inspired to launch the Hilaroo Foundation after she rescued her beloved late pet pooch Karoo on the set of the 2005 film 'Red Dust' in South Africa.

The non-profit brings "youth, who have been given up on, and animals, who have been abandoned, together to help heal one another through Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Responsibility Training."