Britney Spears is expected to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday (09.06.22).

The couple are set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony of around 100 people, and her brother Bryan is due to be in attendance.

But sources told TMZ that Britney's father Jamie Spears is not expected to be at the nuptials, and it's still being decided who will give the 'Toxic' hitmaker away.

Insiders also believe Britney's mother Lynne Spears, and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears won't be there for the 40-year-old singer's big day.

Britney - who last year was freed from a conservatorship that gave her dad Jamie control over her financial, healthcare and professional decisions - got engaged in September to Sam, her boyfriend of five years.

She showed off her stunning diamond ring, captioning an Instagram post: "I can’t f******believe it [six ring and one heart emojis] !!!!!! (sic)"

In April, Britney - who has sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - revealed she and Sam were expecting their first child together, but just a month later the pair shared the heart-breaking news that they had tragically lost their baby.

They said in a statement: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

"Our love for each is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for your support. We kindly ask for privacy at this difficult moment.

"We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support."

Last month, it was reported the couple had set a wedding date but weren't planning to make it public.