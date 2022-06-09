Kat Von D has covered up her "garbage, drunken tattoos" with a huge "blackout".

The former 'LA Ink' star acknowledge that some fans won't "understand" her bold choice but she is a big fan of the "sleekness and simplicity" of the all black block.

Urging fans to read the entire caption alongside a photo of her legs on Instagram, she write: "I’m so happy with how this blackout tattooing by @hoode215 is coming together!

"Today we knocked out my entire upper thigh all the way to my butt [which I would share with you guys the entire tattoo, but you know I always like to keep it PG]...

"Before anyone starts criticizing, I encourage you to remember that it’s ok not to like or even understand things. Trust me, I’ve seen plenty of tattoos I personally would never get.

"And those differences make this world so much more interesting! So no need to comment any negativity.

"Just know that I absolutely LOVE it, and it’s extremely refreshing for me to see all the garbage, drunken tattoos I had scribbled all over my leg that I got before I became sober, be covered by sleekness and simplicity."

The AGE-year-old star also praised tattoo artist Hoode Philly - who is known for his blackout work - as she hailed his "incredible" talent.

She added: "Thank you @hoode215 for sharing your incredible abilities with me. Your blackout tattoos are my ultimate favorite! (sic)"

Plenty of fans offered support in the comments, with some of her followers backing the idea.

One fan wrote: "And that’s why I love the tattoo world! Tattoos bring so much diversity, and interesting art, even if it’s not necessary your taste, it’s still good!!"

Another added: "Beautiful and timeless, just like you!"

Others questioned the decision, with some pondering how she will feel in the future.

A different follower asked: "Does the finality of a blackout tattoo ever make you nervous?"

And another quizzed: "How about if down the line you regret this as well how can you remedy this. (sic)"