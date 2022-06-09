Kourtney Kardashian has slammed her family's show 'The Kardashians' for allegedly editing footage to make it look like she and her husband Travis Barker are part of her ex-partner Scott Disick's "drama".

The Poosh founder didn't hold back when speaking to her friend Steph Shepherd on the latest episode of the Hulu reality series, and admitted she was annoyed by how the clips with her ex's reaction overshadowed her engagement episode.

She told her pal: “[Travis and I] film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits, and it’s been so annoying because they’re swirling us in with this Scott drama."

She went on: “While shooting our show, we are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on the episodes and make sure our stories are being told.

“I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up.”

Kourtney is referring to the moment her half-sister Kendall Jenner, 26, accused her of not showing any sympathy toward Scott - with whom she has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven - which she had forgotten even happened until she saw the final cut of the episode.

She said: “That night [Barker proposed to me], I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such f****** a**holes for bringing up this [Disick’s reaction] because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw a cut of the episode."

Speaking in a confessional, the 43-year-old reality star - who has since married the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer - slammed the producers for “enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t really exist.”

She said: “It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality.”

Kourtney said they were disrespectful causing a drama amid her big "fairytale" moment.

She told Steph: “I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode, and give us our respect and let us have our moment. I’m like, ‘Why is the fairytale not being told? Like, how could this be taken negatively?"

Having split from Scott, 39, several years ago, Kourtney insisted she should be “allowed to create new memories and new ways of doing things.”