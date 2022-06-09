Brian Cox hates telling ‘Succession’ fans to “f*** off”.

The ‘Troy’ star - who portrays the cutthroat potty mouth billionaire Logan Roy in the HBO drama - gets people asking him to say his character's rude catchphrase at them all the time, but he admits it's “not the easiest thing to say to people”.

During an Emmy Roundtable with the Hollywood Reporter, the 76-year-old actor said: “My thing is people ask me to tell them to f*** off all the time.

“Well, it’s not the easiest thing to say to people. I mean, it started when I was playing LBJ in one of those theatres in New York, I came out one night and there was this young couple, very sweet, about 17, and they had a video and they said, ‘Could you tell us to f*** off, please?’ I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

Brian recalled a time he found the demand to do an impression of the Waystar Royco boss a little inappropriate, such as the an event promoting the New Yorker investigative journalist Ronan Farrow’s book exploring Hollywood’s culture of sexual assault.

He said: “But the worst was here in LA when I went to a meeting for Ronan Farrow, a #MeToo thing. He was launching the book and all these Hollywood women were there and it was very intense.

“And I was standing at the back and then [the women] all turned around and saw me and they [pointed a] camera and said, ‘Can you tell us to f*** off?’ I was like, ‘This is a #MeToo meeting, is this really proper to be asking me to tell you to f*** off? And does that mean that I get cancelled?’”