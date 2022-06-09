Jennifer Lopez hailed her re-engagement to Ben Affleck "a beautiful moment", amid rumours they want to get married "soon".

The 'Marry Me' star attended the New York premiere of her upcoming Netflix documentary 'Halftime' at the Tribeca Film Festival Wednesday night (08.06.22), where she gushed about rekindling her relationship with the 'Argo' actor after calling it quits on their original engagement in 2004.

She simply said: "It's a beautiful moment."

An insider said the pair are hoping to have a destination wedding sooner rather than later.

They told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding.

“They can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together forever, happily in love."

The 52-year-old actress-and-singer - who has been married three times and engaged five times before, and has twins Max and Emme, 14, with third husband Marc Anthony - and Ben are “both committed” to their successful union.

An insider said recently: “She definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an object! They’re both committed to making this work and taking all the steps necessary to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes the last time around.”

When they do tie the knot, Jennifer will become step mother to the 49-year-old actor's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel.

While they are keen to get married, it's said the pair are not planning to add to their blended family.

A source claimed: "They do not want any new children - they are both past that part in their lives.

"Jennifer's connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate.

"They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing.

"She doesn't mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and Jennifer because it gives her some alone time, which is so rare for her."