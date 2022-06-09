Queen Elizabeth will reportedly miss the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

According to the Daily Mail, the 96-year-old monarch will ask Prince Charles - the first in line to the British throne - to attend the sporting event on her behalf, including the opening ceremony on July 28.

Just as she missed some key moments of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week, including the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, the reason for her missing the Games is due to her "increasing frailty" and mobility issues.

Several other senior members of the royal family will also attend, including the likes of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Charles, 73, is also due to attend the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting in Rwanda this month, in the place of his mother.

The Queen - who has been using a stick - suddenly pulled out of her thanksgiving service after being stricken with pain after appearing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the 70-aircraft RAF flypast last week.

Her Majesty made the decision with a “great reluctance” after suffering “discomfort”.

The frail monarch has been suffering “episodic mobility problems” in recent weeks.

Buckingham Palace in a statement: “The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort.”

It is understood she will still attend tonight's beacon lighting event.

The palace added: “Taking into account the journey and activity required participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will

not attend.

“The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

The Queen also tested positive for Covid in February and later admitted it left her exhausted.