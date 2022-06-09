Switzerland loudspeaker specialist PIEGA have unveiled a brand new luxury range of loudspeakers.

The high-end speaker manufacturer has designed and developed its unique ribbon drivers in Switzerland since it founded in 1986.

Now after more than a decade, the Swiss brand has launched its second generation Coax series.

The Coax Gen2 speakers includes two floor standing speakers, the Coax 811 and Coax 611, a stand-mount speaker, the Coax 411 and Coax Center 211 – which enables full Coax Gen 2 setup as a multi-channel home cinema or spatial audio system.

The new Coax system builds on the detail of the previous drivers to craft an even deeper and more dynamic bass.

Thanks to the new coaxial ribbon systems, every piece of music can be heard with incredible precision and speed. The equal transmission of high and midrange frequencies creates a natural, clear and flawless sound pattern.

All four models of the new series have been hand sculpted by PIEGA employees at the studios in Horgen and go through rigorous testing so that they are acoustically adapted before being released to the outside world.

PIEGA CEO, Manuel Greiner said: "Coax Gen2 has been about refining our already impressive Coax loudspeaker design. Nothing has been left untouched, and each element is precisely tuned to the other parts of the acoustic system. The audible result is impressive, with even more dynamics, finer details and impressive spatiality thanks to the new coaxial ribbon driver."

Coax Gen2 launches in the UK in September 2022, with review samples available from September/October.