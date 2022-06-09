Taika Waititi was spotted having a chat with rumoured fiancee Rita Ora's ex Andrew Garfield at the TIME100 Gala.

Amid reports that the New Zealand filmmaker and the pop star are planning to tie the knot "imminently", the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' helmer and the 'Amazing Spider-Man' star, who were both featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list, appeared to be getting on like a house on fire as they bumped into each other at the New York bash on Wednesday night (08.06.22).

Andrew, 38, was seen beaming as they exchanged words at the Lincoln Center, while Taika, 46, was animated with his hands.

Rita, 31, had a fleeting four-month fling with Andrew in 2018.

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer started romancing Taika in March 2021, after they met while she was filming 'The Voice' in Australia.

According to a pal, the loved-up pair "almost simultaneously" proposed to each other recently.

A source told The Sun: "This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn't be happier.

"They didn’t do a whole, 'Will you marry me?' thing and an Instagram post.

"There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, 'I want to marry you.'"

It's said the couple are planning a low-key wedding abroad followed by a big party with all their friends, family and showbiz pals back in London.

The pair are yet to publicly confirm their engagement.

As well as Andrew, Rita previously dated Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.