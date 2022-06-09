Uber is working to help with emergency food deliveries in Ukraine.

The delivery company has made a “private label” version of their services to help the United Nations get food and water to areas affected by the Russian invasion that has devastated the country since February, according to their CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Due to the damage and the threats of military aggression, larger trucks operated by the UN’s World Food Programme struggle to get down the roads. Drivers have been selected by the initiative but they are also working with some drivers employed by Uber in Ukraine before the war.

Typically, the service - which is named Uber Delivery - is used by huge brands, such as Apple and Tesco, for a fee per delivery but in light of the situation, Uber have waived the service, which also includes using their software to organise the best delivery times and allow tracking within 100 kilometers.

Currently, it is being trialed in the city of Dnipro and they want to roll it out to other cities like Lviv, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi affected by the war that has led to a reported 7,061 civilian casualties, which is led to believe in actuality “thousands higher”.

The UN praised short time - a matter of the weeks - it took to get the scheme up and running “a great success story”.

David Beasley, the chief executive of the WFP said: "It's not like you can wait a month to get food to people - people have got to get food immediately

"You can't go a few weeks without food, and so using Uber's technology, their distribution systems, their dispatch systems… it really is a great success story."