EA says 'Battlefield 2042' still has a "significant team" behind it.

The studio has responded to reports suggesting post-launch development on the game has been downscaled with Dice and EA entering "abandon ship" mode, but the publisher has described the claims as "untrue".

In a statement to Eurogramer, EA added: "There is a significant team at DICE, alongside our other studios, focused on evolving and improving the Battlefield 2042 experience for all players."

The first season of post-launch content recently reveived a June 9 release date after delays while Dice focused on improvements to the game.

The 'Battlefield 2024' team said at the time: "With a focus on improving these core elements of the game, we've made the big decision to move Season One to early Summer.

"When Season One arrives in early Summer, it will mark the start of a year where we'll deliver four Seasons, four new Specialists, and new locations, along with more new content."

As well as offering players who had purchased the Year 1 Pass with the Gold and Ultimate Editions, Dice detailed other plans to address their critics.

They added: "We're also planning an improved player feedback process with all of you.

"We we begin working on new changes, including map design, we'll be sharing our efforts with you - knowing that your feedback on the progress is critical.

"We are committed to, and focused on, ensuring 'Battlefield 2042' lives up to our ambitions and your expectations - it's a task we're dedicated to accomplishing."