Activision has revealed 'Warzone 2.0' will reset players inventories and progression.

The new Warzone - which has been described as "an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe" - will include new content linked to the upcoming 'Call of Duty' game, while its predecessor will continue as a separate experience.

In a blog post, the studio revealed: "October 28 marks a new beginning for Call of Duty, starting with the release of Modern Warfare II.

"Soon after, a wholly new Warzone will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe.

"With it comes new technology, new features, and new gameplay that work seamlessly together. Throughout, we have taken a wide range of community feedback to heart.

"In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories.

"Today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience. We can’t wait to share more details soon."

The team also confirmed the "all-new, dynamic Warzone 2.0 experience" is being led by Infinity Ward and Raven Software.

They added: "The new, free-to-play battle royale Warzone also features the same technology powering Modern Warfare II, so both titles leverage the Call of Duty engine that first debuted with Modern Warfare (2019), providing the most seamless and advanced Call of Duty experiences ever."