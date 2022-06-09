'Evil West' will be released later this year.

'Shadow Warrior' developer Flying Wild Hogs has confirmed the vampire Western is coming after first announcing the title at the Game Awards in 2021.

After a delay, 'Evil West' is now scheduled to drop on September 20, with the news unveiled alongside a new trailer.

The latest teaser gives fans a glimpse at gunslinging cowboy Jesse Rentier as he hunts down vampires in the Wild West using a variety of weapons which can be upgraded, as well as the option to earn perks to evolve the character.

Weapons featured in the trailer include flamethrowers, pistols, a giant ax and more, while the game - which can be played on your own or as a co-op experience - will support a range of subtitle languages including English, German, French, Spanish, Polish, Japanese and more.

The synopsis for the title teases: "A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.

"Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!

"In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet, and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend.

"Explore and fight through a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes."

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with pre-orders now live.