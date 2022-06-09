The UK government has got their first quantum computer.

The Ministry of Defence’s new piece of tech - which uses a two-state unit called a qubit for processing data - can show digitals, such as one or zero, through a quantum mechanical process known as superposition, which allows them to connect binary digits and manage with uncertainty when typical computers cannot.

Most household computers do not do this, and instead do data processing using numbers with a binary value or one or zero. Experts expect that the increased use of quantum computers will lead to quicker solutions to problems posed to computers.

Stephen Till, a representative from the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory labelled the move a “milestone moment”.

Despite this celebrations, scientists from the University of Sussex have warned that the computer “can’t actually solve any practical problems”.

Professor Winfried Hensinger from the Sussex Centre for Quantum Technologies said to the BBC: "They can't actually solve any any practical problems yet. They're enabling you to maybe gauge the possibilities of what working on a quantum computer would have if you can scale this machine to really large system sizes."

He also assured that the move was still a leap forward and could play a “very important role” in the department.

Winfried said: "Quantum computing can be disruptive in nearly any industry sector.”

"You can imagine that within defence, there's a lot of problems where optimisation can play a huge and very important role."