Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to have shared a vial of blood at their bachelor party.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker held a Gothic-themed bash to celebrate their big day before they tied the knot at a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

And Kourtney has now shared 10 photographs from the party, which she captioned: “Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach."

One of the snaps is getting more attention than any of the others, though, one of what is seemingly a vial of blood on the table.

Friend of the Kardashian family, model Allie Rizzo Sartiano, seemingly confirmed some blood-drinking was involved.

She commented: “Was the most romantic dinner with a touch of Dracula vibes.”

And another friend of the family, Malika Haqq, wrote "bleeding love" under the post.

The table was decorated with a red love heart cake with “Kravis 4Ever” in icing, and lined with Gothic candelabras and red roses.

Kourtney, 43, also showed off her black glitzy chain bag in the shape of an anatomical heart.

The couple seemingly copied pals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who sip a "few drops" of each other's blood for "ritual purposes".

Megan, 36, recently spilled: "Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like 'Game of Thrones', drinking each other's blood.

"It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

'Bloody Valentine' rocker MGK, 32, also previously shared a picture of himself wearing his fiancee's blood in a vial necklace.