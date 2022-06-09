Pixie Lott was worried her wedding would "never happen."

The 31-year-old pop star got engaged to model Oliver Cheshire, 34, back in 2016 but only managed to tie the knot on Monday (06.06.22) after being forced to delay the ceremony three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "We moved the date three times in total – it felt like it was never going to happen!"

However, the 'Mama Do' hitmaker and her man finally managed to say exchange their vows in a lavish ceremony at the Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire and she was "blown away" by the architecture of the old building as she walked down the aisle in a gown designed by Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli couture.

Pixie told Vogue: "I was just blown away by it. I just love old buildings, the history, and the architecture. The long aisle lends itself to the drama!

"I [also] love Schiaparelli and I think Daniel’s amazing. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else doing my wedding dress – it feels like a dream come true!"

She then went on to reveal that once she had chosen the design of the ivory silk crepe and double satin gown from a sketch, she had to keep it a secret from everyone but her mum, and the pair "cried their eyes out" during an early fitting.

She said: "I kept it a complete secret – even from my best friends. It feels like a very Schiaparelli shape, but at the same time, it feels unique. The first time I put it on I cried my eyes out, and so did my mum!"

Back in 2019, Pixie said she and Oliver wanted to wait for a formal ceremony and not “wedge” one into their schedules.

She explained: “I didn’t want to do it when there were restrictions and we couldn’t invite everyone we wanted to because of the rules.

“I wanted to wait until we could have the big party – our wedding will be a big party.”